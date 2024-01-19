Duddukunta Sridhar Reddy starts works for filling up ponds in Puttaparthi

Sri Satya Sai District YSR Congress Party President Penugonda Legislator Mr. Malagundla Sankaranarayan Hindupuram Parliament Coordinator Ms. Boya Shanthamma along with Kadiri Legislator Dr. P. V Siddha Reddy Garu participated in a Padayatra in support of inauguration of works for filling up 193 ponds by Puttaparthi Constituency Legislator Mr. Duddukunta Sridhar Reddy.

Speaking on this occasion, the MLA congratulated his friend, philanthropist Mr. Duddukunta Sridhar Reddy, for taking up the great program of filling 193 ponds in the constituency. Sridhar Reddy will remain the only person who has permanently provided drinking water to this constituency area with the cooperation of Chief Minister Shri YS Jaganmohan Reddy.



He said that the program of filling water to the ponds on such a large scale throughout the constituency will be completed within the next two years. He said that the people of this constituency will help a lot to prevent migration. All the farmers of this region are happy with green crops and dairy crops. MLA congratulated everyone who participated in such a good program.



