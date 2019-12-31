Durga Temple calendar released in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Minister for Endowments Velampalli Srinivas released Sri Durgamalleswara Swamivarla Devastanam's Calender-2020 at the temple administrative meeting hall on Tuesday.

Endowments Commissioner SS Chandrasekhar Azad, Additional Commissioner K Ramachandra Mohan, Temple Executive Officer MV Suresh Babu, Deputy Commissioner Subba Rao and temple officials were present at the calendar release programme.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that they have taken many initiatives to make changes in endowments department. For the first time the calendars were printed with details of 12 major temples in the state and various services provided in the temples, history and importance of those temples.

Furthermore, the minister said that details of various programmes and pujas on festivals, annadanam and other details were clearly mentioned in calendar. The minister wished that the year 2020 would bring happiness to the people of the state, good harvest and delight.