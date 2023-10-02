Durga temple EO transferred

Vijayawada: Ahead of Dasara Sarannavaratri festivities, scheduled from October 15 to 23, the State government has transferred D Bhramaramba, the EO of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada on Sunday.

The government posted Deputy Collector M Sreenivas, who is under the orders of posting as District Revenue Officer, NTR district, as the Executive Officer of Kanaka Durga temple. In this connection, on Sunday, Chief Secretary Dr KS Jawahar Reddy issued the GO Rt No 1944. However, the government did not give posting to Bhramaramba.

According to sources, there was a dispute between Durga Temple Trust Board Chairman Karnati Rambabu and EO Bhramaramba. At this stage, the government transferred her due to political reasons, the sources said.

The ruling YSRCP has cited a reason that the Durga Temple was not developed during the period of Bhramaramba as EO, hence the government transferred her, the sources added.