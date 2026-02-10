Durga temple Trust Board rejects hospital lease proposal

Vijayawada: The Trust Board of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam, atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada, has unanimously rejected the proposal to grant long-term lease of CV Reddy Charities’ old dormitories for establishing a 150-bed super-speciality hospital under the supervision of District Coordinator of Hospital Services, NTR district.

The proposal, which had been deferred during the previous Trust Board meeting, was taken up for detailed discussion once again and was ultimately turned down after Board members raised objections. The decision was taken unanimously. The Trust Board meeting, chaired by Kanaka Durga Temple Trust Board Chairman Borra Radhakrishna alias Gandhi, was held at Durga Temple office at Jammi Doddi in Vijayawada on Monday. The Board also approved the establishment of a Mineral Water Bottling Plant at an estimated cost of Rs 1.1 crore on the premises of CV Reddy Charities, to provide safe drinking water to devotees visiting Vijayawada. During major religious events such as Dasara Sharannavaratri festivities and Bhavani Mala Deeksha commencement and conclusion periods, the temple currently spends several lakhs of rupees on procuring drinking water. With the establishment of mineral water plant, the Board expects a substantial reduction in recurring expenditure while ensuring an uninterrupted and hygienic drinking water supply to devotees.

Meanwhile, the Board passed a resolution proposing the allotment of 7.66 acres of land in Survey No 207/1 at Gudavalli near Vijayawada on a tenant lease basis, strictly in accordance with government rules and regulations. During the earlier meeting, a proposal had been placed to lease the vacant land—lying unused since 2022–23—for either 11 years or three years. The agenda item was then deferred, and the Board has now resolved to make amendments in line with government norms.

In addition, resolutions were passed to install four lift facilities in the newly constructed Prasadam Potu building (G+4) at a cost of Rs 1.7 crore, and two lift facilities for Anna Prasadam building at a cost of Rs 70 lakh. Several other agenda items were also discussed during the meeting.

The meeting was attended by Durga Temple Executive Officer and Special Grade Deputy Collector VK Seena Naik, along with Trust Board members and officials.