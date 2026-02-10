iOS 26.4 Beta May Mark Apple’s Most Important Upgrade Yet With Smarter Siri

Apple’s next iPhone update might be more than just another routine software release. The upcoming iOS 26.4 beta is shaping up to be a defining moment for Apple, especially as the company prepares to roll out its long-awaited artificial intelligence push through a revamped version of Siri.

Last year’s iOS 26 update already stood out as one of Apple’s most ambitious revisions in years. It didn’t just introduce a new version number — it refreshed the overall interface, added new features, and brought subtle but meaningful improvements. Among them was better spam call handling, an addition that quietly improved daily life for users even though it didn’t grab as many headlines as the flashy Liquid Glass design changes.

Now, Apple seems ready to take things further.

The iOS 26.4 beta is expected to focus heavily on AI, particularly the next-generation Siri that Apple has been teasing since 2024. At the time, many anticipated that the assistant would debut in full form alongside the iPhone 16 lineup. That launch never materialised, leaving users wondering when Apple would finally enter the AI race in a serious way.

According to reports, that wait could soon be over.

Bloomberg suggests Apple may begin rolling out the iOS 26.4 developer beta around February 23, potentially giving early testers their first look at the new Siri AI experience. A public beta could follow sometime in March.

Hints about this rollout reportedly surfaced in an internal iOS 26 build, which indicated Apple could unveil the upgraded assistant during the spring. This timeline aligns with earlier expectations that the broader iOS 26.4 update would land around March 2026.

However, not everyone will get access right away. The advanced Siri features are expected to work only on the iPhone 15 Pro models and newer devices, as they are likely tied closely to Apple Intelligence — the company’s on-device AI ecosystem.

The stakes for Apple are high. With competitors like Google’s Gemini and OpenAI’s ChatGPT pushing conversational AI to new levels, Siri risks feeling outdated unless it evolves quickly. Apple’s goal appears to be making the assistant more context-aware, more natural in conversation, and far less robotic than before.

There’s also talk that Google could play a supporting role behind the scenes, possibly providing infrastructure or AI capabilities to power some of Siri’s intelligence. If true, it would mark a notable collaboration between longtime rivals.

Beyond smartphones, a smarter Siri could strengthen Apple’s broader ecosystem, especially in smart homes where voice assistants are central to controlling devices.

If iOS 26.4 delivers on its promise, this update won’t just tweak features — it could redefine how iPhone users interact with their devices every day.