Durgesh supporters take out rally seeking ticket to him

Rajamahendravaram: Frustrated over denial of Rajahmundry Rural ticket to party leader Kandula Durgesh, Jana Sena Party (JSP) took out a rally in his support on Tuesday. They demanded allotment of ticket to Durgesh.

Thousands of Jana Sena supporters marched from Devi Chowk in Kadiyam to Kotipalli Bus Stand in Rajahmundry. They expressed anger over the decision to allot Rajahmundry Rural seat to Gorantla Butchaih Chowdary of TDP and party chief Pawan Kalyan’s acceptance of it.

The TDP has made it clear that it is allotting the Rajahmundry Rural ticket to sitting MLA and senior TDP leader Butchaiah Chowdary. The JSP leadership also agreed to this and suggested that Kandula Durgesh, in-charge of Rajahmundry Rural of JSP, contest from the Nidadavolu constituency.

Two days ago, when seats were allotted, Durgesh appealed to everyone to exercise restraint and follow the orders of the party chief with regard to Rajahmundry Rural seat. He did not even refuse the suggestion to go to Nidadavolu which was made by the party chief. It has been said that he is thinking about contesting from Nidadavole.

Meanwhile, ex-MLA Burugapalli Sesha Rao and Kundula Satyanarayana's groups in Nidadavolu TDP have also became active with these developments.

The party leaders are demanding that the Nidadavolu seat should be allotted to the TDP and the ticket should be given to Sesha Rao.

For the past few months, Burugupalli Sesha Rao and Kundula Satyanarayana's groups have been making efforts for the Nidadavolu seat. But with the latest developments in Rajahmundry Rural, it seems that both the groups are becoming united. It is reported that the leaders of the two groups are preparing to promise to work together whoever among the two gets the ticket. Close associates of Sesha Rao said that the Nidadavolu TDP leaders are of the same view and that the ticket should not be given to non-local leaders.

Meanwhile, Kandula Durgesh who is at the center of this controversy, has not been in Rajahmundry for two days. He is busy supervising the arrangements of the TDP-Jan Sena joint meeting in Tadepalligudem.