Durgesh vows to promote tourism in Anakapalli dist

Anakapalli: Tourism, Culture and Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh said that every individual should work towards achieving the dream of Alluri Sitarama Raju.

A 10-foot bronze statue of Alluri Sitarama Raju, installed by the Kshatriya Seva Samiti in Narsipatnam to commemorate his 128th birth anniversary, was unveiled on Friday.

Along with State Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu, Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra and Anakapalli MP CM Ramesh paid tributes to the statue of Sitarama Raju.

Speaking on the occasion, Kandula Durgesh stressed that youth should take Sitarama Raju’s fighting spirit as an inspiration and work for the development of the society. The Minister assured that he would work hard to develop the region as a tourist destination.

He informed that temples and tourist places in Anakapalli district will be developed as a circuit.

Nearby areas including Alluri Sitarama Raju ghat would also be developed along with Anakapalli, he informed.

Further, Durgesh opined that real tributes to Sitarama Raju could become a reality through the development of the region.

Speaking on the occasion, Anakapalli district in-charge Minister Kollu Ravindra mentioned that people should come forward for the development of Alluri Park.

Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu stated that it was necessary to develop Alluri Park in a way that tourists visit it frequently. He appealed to develop the park with the help of donors.

Later, he thanked the public representatives who allocated funds for the development of the park.

Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha announced Rs 5 lakh for the development of the park. Anakapalli MP C.M. Ramesh announced that he would allocate Rs 30 lakh from the MPLADS. He assured that he would collect funds with the support of his friends.

Vizianagaram Lok Sabha member K Appala Naidu said that he was fortunate to have allocated Rs 10 lakh for the development of Alluri Park. Later, prizes were given to the winners of essay writing and cricket competitions organised for students of various schools.

District Collector Vijaya Krishnan, Superintendent of Police Tuhin Sinha, among others, were present.