Dussehra Mahotsavam Commences at Srisaila Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple

Highlights

The vibrant Dussehra Mahotsavam have kicked off at the Srisailam Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple in Andhra Pradesh's Nandyal district. Known as a significant Shaktipeetham and Jyotirlingam, the temple is preparing for a grand nine-day Dussehra festival.

The vibrant Dussehra Mahotsavam have kicked off at the Srisailam Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple in Andhra Pradesh's Nandyal district. Known as a significant Shaktipeetham and Jyotirlingam, the temple is preparing for a grand nine-day Dussehra festival.

The inaugural ceremonies were led by Evo Peddiraja, along with priests and Vedic scholars, who performed a series of special pujas to mark the occasion. The rituals included Ganapathi Puja, Shiva Sankalpam, Chandiswara Puja, Kankanadharana Akhanda Deeparadhana, Vastu Puja, and Vastu Homam, setting the stage for the Dussehra mahotsavam.

As part of the celebrations, devotees can expect daily darshan of Shri Bhramarambika Ammavaru, who will be adorned in various styles each evening. On the first evening of the festival, Ammavaru will notably appear as a 'Style Daughter', and her procession will feature the Bringi vehicle, allowing her to grace the streets and bless devotees.

Devasthanam EO Peddiraja addressed the media, announcing that special arrangements have been made to ensure a smooth experience for the thousands of devotees anticipated during the celebrations. Queue lines have been established to facilitate quick and organized darshan.

EO Peddiraja has encouraged all devotees to participate in the utsavam of Sri Swami Ammavari and seek her blessings during this auspicious festival

