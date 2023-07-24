Dy CM exudes confidence to win 175 Assembly seats

Chittoor: The YSRCP will win all the 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 general elections with a thumping majority leaving a blank to its nearest rival TDP, according to Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy.

Participating in a slew of programmes in Velkur Harijanwada in GD Nellore mandal on Sunday, he said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has been developing the state both economically and industrially and brought a great recognition to the county. He said TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, his adopted son and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan despite the support of yellow media, would shut their shops in the ensuing elections due to their vicious campaign.

He declared that the surplus water available in NTR Jalasayam would be diverted to agricultural tanks in GD Nellore for which Chief Minister has given his nod. He instructed the District Collector to set up an Anganwadi Pre-School at Indiramma Harijanwada, GD Nellore mandal besides initiating the roads and drainages works. APSRTC Vice-Chairman Vijayananda Reddy and former CDCMS chairman Babu Reddy were present.