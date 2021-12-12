Dy. CM Narayana Swamy makes wild comments against Chandrababu

Chittoor: Dy. CM. K.Narayanaswamy alleged that former CM N.Chandrababu Naidu was apparently hatching conspiracy to end the life of AP CM Y.S.Jagan Mohana Reddy. He further charged Naidu as terrorist.

He cautioned that AP CM has life threat and all the YCP functionaries should be alerted for protect him.

The Dy. CM has participated at ZP General Body meeting held here today. PR Minister P.Ramachandra Reddy was present. G.Srinivasulu ZP Chairman G.Srinivasulu has presided over the meet. District Collector M.Harinarayanan, YCP legislators, ZPTC, MPPs members and district officers were present.