Dy CM orders steps to solve water woes of 12 villages

Vijayawada : Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan issued instructions to the rural water supply (RWS) department to immediately take up works to supply purified drinking water to the people of 12 villages in Nandivada mandal of Gudivada Assembly constituency in Krishna district.

The Deputy CM responded positively to the request made by Gudivada MLA Venigandla Ramu that the villagers of Nandivada have been facing water contamination problem due to the existing quarries and mining activity and requested the Deputy CM to resolve the problem.

As per the instructions of the Deputy CM, Krishna district collector D K Balaji has sanctioned Rs 91 lakh to take up 12 works. During the recently held Palle Panduga programme at Kankipadu, the MLA explained the drinking water problem faced by the people of 43 villages to Pawan Kalyan.

Filter bed repairing and other works will be taken up with these Rs 91 lakh. Drinking water problem will be resolved in the villages of Pola Singavaram, Lakshminarasimhapuram, Janardhana Puram, Kudarapalli, Pedavirivada, Ponukumadu, Vennelapudi, Ramapuram, Kudarapalli, Ilaparru and Nandivada with the funds granted by Krishna district collector Balaji.