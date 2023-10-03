Dy CM recalls Gandhi’s services to nation

Kadapa/Chittoor/Rayachoti/Nellore: To mark the Mahatma Gandhiji’s 144th birth anniversary, Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha has paid rich floral tributes to Gandhi statue at Disha police station on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, the recalled the sacrifices of Gandhi for achieving independence to nation. He also lauded then Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy and present Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for following his footsteps in developing the state. Mayor K Suresh Babu was present.

District Collector Vijaya Rama Raju also paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi portrait at the Collectorate. Joint Collector Ganesh Kumar, Assistant Collector Bharadwaj and DRO Gangadhar were present. In Chittoor, District Collector S Shanmohan, ZP Chairman G Srinivasulu, MLA A Srinivasulu, Mayor B Amuda, Joint Collector P Srinivasulu, Municipal Commissioner Dr J Aruna, RDO Dr Renuka paid rich tributes to Gandhi on the occasion. Garlanding the Gandhi statue, the Collector said the government was committed to developing the villages as per the dream of Gandhiji for achieving Grama Swarajyam. He stressed that it was the need of hour to educate the present generation over the Independence movement.

In Annamaiah district, Rayachoti MLA Srikanth Reddy paid tributes to the statue of Gandhi at the Collectorate. DRO Satyanarayana and several public representatives were present.

In Nellore, Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy paid floral tributes to the Mahatma Gandhi’s portrait during his visit in Palicharlapadu village of Venkatachalam mandal while TDP leaders paid the tributes to portrait of Gandhi at the day-long fast camps organised in protest against the arrest of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu at several places in the district.

District Collector M Hari Narayanan along with Joint Collector Kurmanath, Assistant Collector Sanjana Simha garlanded the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Trunk road in the city.

Speaking the occasion, the collector appealed to all sections of people to follow Gandhian philosophy of non-violence.