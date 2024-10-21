Dy CM to visit Gurla mandal to assess situation today

Vizianagaram: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan is visiting Gurla mandal in Vizianagaram district on Monday and review the conditions in the villages where diarrhoea claimed eight lives in the past one week.

Due to water contamination, hundreds of people in Kella, Thettangi, Polayavalasa, Konda Gandredu and other villages near Gurla have suffered from diarrohea. Even after one week, the situation is completely not under control and the people here are expressing concern over the spread of diarrhoea.

A permanent medical camp has been organised on the premises of ZP High School. Chief Minister N.Chandrababu Naidu also responded on the issue and spoke to district officials and instructed them to put entire efforts to control the disease.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan who is also the Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Water Supply is visiting the affected villages.

On the instructions of the Chief Minister, the Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan will be arriving at Gurla and hold a review on the Centre-sponsored Jal Jeevan Mission works, interact with locals and later he will reach the Vizianagaram Collector’s office and hold a review with the district officials on the outbreak of diarrhoea in Gurla mandal.

On the other hand, the State government has decided to conduct an inquiry into the spread of diarrhoea in Gurla. Senior IAS officer Vijayanand has been appointed as the inquiry officer. He has to conduct ground level enquiry and submit a detailed report to the government. He is likely to soon visit the villages which have witnessed the outbreak of diarrhoea.