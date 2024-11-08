Dy CM vows to strengthen panchayat system again

Mangalagiri: Alleging that the previous YSRCP government had wilfully destroyed the panchayat raj system, Deputy Chief Minister and panchayat raj and rural development minister Pawan Kalyan said it is high time the anomalies were corrected with the experience of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

He was addressing the members of the State Panchayat Raj Chamber and the State Sarpanches Welfare Association at the Jana Sena state headquarters here on Thursday.

Pawan Kalyan said that government has been finding solution to the demands raised by the sarpanches and solving them one after another. He said that efforts are on to increase the revenue of the village panchayats by raising forests in the vacant lands in villages. The country has been importing 20,000 crore metric tonnes of timber every year. If we could produce the timber, the valuable foreign exchange could be saved. Pawan said that the previous government had frozen Rs 8,629 crore belonging to 12,900 village panchayats. He promised that Rs 750 crore funds of the 15th Finance Commission would be transferred to the accounts of the panchayats soon.

He said village and ward volunteer system is different from the Secretariat system. The government with an intention to increase the salaries of the volunteers looked for the government orders regarding their appointment. Much to their dismay, there were no orders. If there are records to prove that they are in the jobs, the system could be abolished. In fact, they are not in the system. It is a technical problem. It is outright cheating by the previous government, he said.

Pawan announced that the government was considering increasing honorarium of the village sarpanches and other people’s representatives.

Referring to the drinking water problem in the villages, he said that there are mistakes in the water pipeline design and they should be rectified by using technology. The drinking water problem at Rajampet was rectified in eight days.

It was found that there were irregularities in the MGNREGS works and to find a solution to the problem, a senior police officer was appointed to conduct the social audit, he said.

MLC Pidugu Hariprasad, panchayat raj and rural development commissioner Krishna Teja, Panchayat Raj Chamber honorary president Y V B Rajendra Prasad and the members of the Sarpanches Welfare Association were also present.