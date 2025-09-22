Dy Speaker, Yanamala read rule book to Jagan

Vijayawada: Assembly Deputy Speaker K Raghurama Krishna Raju took a sharp swipe at YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, warning that his boycott of the Assembly could invite disqualification under constitutional provisions.

Raju reminded that if any MLA or MP skips sessions for 60 consecutive days without sanctioned leave, their membership is liable for termination. He questioned why Jagan, a former MP, Leader of Opposition, and chief minister, was acting as if he was unaware of these rules.

“Article 190(4) of the Constitution is very clear. If Jagan and his advisors read the Assembly rules, they would know no one is misleading them,” Raju said, adding that the Opposition is already allowed to raise two questions daily during Question Hour. He also hit back at YSRCP’s past record, pointing out that the House did not sit for more than 68–69 days in any year during Jagan’s government.

Echoing similar argument, TDP senior leader and former Speaker Yanamala Ramakrishnudu said that Jagan’s oath-taking followed by a boycott “squarely falls within the ambit of disqualification.” He said that courts should also decide whether such MLAs should be allowed to contest again. “It is ridiculous that Jagan asks what the rule is. Let him read Articles 188 and 190(4). The provisions are unambiguous,” he remarked.

The controversy stems from YSRCP’s rout in the 2024 elections, when the party won just 11 Assembly seats and lost recognition as the main Opposition. Jagan Mohan Reddy has since demanded that he be declared Leader of the Opposition and wrote to Speaker Ch Ayyanna Patrudu seeking the post. The Speaker rejected the claim, saying recognition would be as per Assembly rules, after which Jagan approached the High Court.