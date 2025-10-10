DYFI demands release of special edu DSC notification

Vijayawada: The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) has demanded that the State government immediately release the Special Education DSC (Teacher Recruitment) Notification for 2,260 special teacher posts as per G.O. No. 13, issued on April 15, 2025. The organisation urged the government to announce the syllabus and recruitment schedule without further delay.

A meeting with Special DSC aspirants was held on Thursday at the DYFI State Committee office. Speaking on the occasion, DYFI State Secretary G. Ramanna said the government must do justice to the 88,000 children with special needs across the state by appointing qualified special educators.

He stated that nearly 20,000 trained graduates who have completed Special Education B.Ed. and D.Ed. courses have been waiting for recruitment for many years. Ramanna appealed to the government to conduct direct recruitment through a Special DSC notification, enabling these candidates to contribute their skills and knowledge for the welfare of society.

Recalling that the Supreme Court had directed the state to issue the Special Education DSC notification by December 15, 2025, Ramanna said the government must act immediately to fulfill this mandate. He also demanded age relaxation for candidates, citing the long delay in issuing regular notifications.

“The unemployment crisis in the state is worsening. The government must act now to fill these posts and provide justice to special education graduates,” Ramanna asserted. He also urged the government to stop efforts that weaken public education and to strengthen government schools instead.

DYFI city president Shiva, along with special DSC aspirants Prashanth, Arun Kumar, Rohith, and Nagaraju, participated in the meeting.