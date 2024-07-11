DYFI District Workshop in Kadapa to be Celebrated on 17th of this Month

The Kadapa district workshop of Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) was held on the 17th of this month in Badwel town. District President Mudiam Chinni has announced that the DYFI youth sector leaders of the district are encouraged to participate in this workshop. As part of the preparations for the workshop, leaflets have been printed to promote Jayapradam, the theme of the event.

During a recent press conference, District President Mudiam Chinni emphasized the importance of youth participation in the workshop. He stated that leaders from all parts of the district will come together to discuss the challenges faced by the youth and work towards implementing government promises. Chinni highlighted the efforts made by DYFI in securing positions for unemployed youth and expressed determination to continue supporting them in the future.

Chinni also raised concerns about the delay in projects such as the special status for the state, the Kadapa steel industry, and the Bundelkhand-style package center for Rayalaseema. He mentioned that the state government is exerting pressure on the central government to address these issues.

The workshop aims to design future activities and ensure the success of upcoming initiatives. Key members of the DYFI, including town presidents, secretaries, vice presidents, and women co-convenors, are actively involved in organizing the event.

The District Workshop in Kadapa promises to be a significant platform for youth empowerment and advocacy for socio-economic development in the region.