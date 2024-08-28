e-Cabinet meeting today

Vijayawada: Asper the directions of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the state government has decided to conduct e-Cabinet, a paperless Council of Ministers’ meeting, scheduled to be held at 11 am on August 28 through e-Cabinet application developed by NIC.



In this regard, S Suresh Kumar, secretary to government (political), with the support of IT and electronic communications and deputy director general, scientist, E NIC Uttarakhand, Arun Sharma, conducted a training programme on Tuesday for all the OSDs and personal secretaries to minsters on usage and benefits of e-Cabinet application.

The main features of e-Cabinet include conducting a paperless Cabinet meeting to enhance operational efficiency aligning with eco-friendly practices, secure real-time access to Cabinet documents and discussions, digitalisation of records, monitor and assess the implementation status of Cabinet decisions, comprehensive data analytics and reporting capabilities.

A demo will be given to the ministers before the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday.