  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

e-Cabinet meeting today

e-Cabinet meeting today
x
Highlights

Vijayawada: Asper the directions of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the state government has decided to conduct e-Cabinet, a paperless Council of...

Vijayawada: Asper the directions of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the state government has decided to conduct e-Cabinet, a paperless Council of Ministers’ meeting, scheduled to be held at 11 am on August 28 through e-Cabinet application developed by NIC.

In this regard, S Suresh Kumar, secretary to government (political), with the support of IT and electronic communications and deputy director general, scientist, E NIC Uttarakhand, Arun Sharma, conducted a training programme on Tuesday for all the OSDs and personal secretaries to minsters on usage and benefits of e-Cabinet application.

The main features of e-Cabinet include conducting a paperless Cabinet meeting to enhance operational efficiency aligning with eco-friendly practices, secure real-time access to Cabinet documents and discussions, digitalisation of records, monitor and assess the implementation status of Cabinet decisions, comprehensive data analytics and reporting capabilities.

A demo will be given to the ministers before the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X