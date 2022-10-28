e-Crop details to be displayed at RBKs from today in Tirupati

Tirupati:The list of cultivators, who booked their crop details under e-Crop in Kharif-2022 will be displayed at Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) from October 28 to 31. The state government took up the e-crop registration, e-KYC Kharif-2022 programme for the welfare of farmers. With e-crop registration, farmers will become eligible for YSR free crop insurance, zero interest crop loans, input subsidy and minimum support price.

Accordingly, 60,749 farmers have registered their 1,51,398 acres under e-crop in Tirupati district and these details will be displayed at respective RBKs for four days. There are 445 RBKs and 315 custom hiring centres in the district. If farmers find any discrepancy in their crop records, they can bring it to the notice of officials, who will check the details and correct them to make the final list ready at RBKs by November 2.

The government is making available DAP and complex fertilisers needed for the farmers at all RBKs. Through the custom hiring centres, mega melas were organised for farmers associations and provided 165 tractors and agricultural implements for farmers at a low cost. The officials have completed e-KYC as part of e-crop registrations for 60,749 farmers out of 62,543 farmers which is 97.1 percent of the total target.

Officials have said that e-KYC is a physical identity of cultivators which will be made by verifying the crop registration details at RBKs and cross check them from other sources and farmers Aadhar certificates and complete the biometric registration process using one-time password (OTP). These details will be checked technically by higher officials like Collector, Joint Collector, RDOs and others when they visit any villages. With the final display of the final list of e-crop details, farmers will become eligible for welfare schemes.

District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy said that the e-crop details will be made ready with complete transparency under the supervision from VROs to district collector. While 97.1 percent e-KYC has been completed the remaining 2.9 percent were unable to give their OTP as they reside somewhere else. Joint Collector DK Balaji made it clear that these steps will help farmers to get the welfare schemes.

District Agriculture officer Dorasani revealed that among the major crops, paddy in 53,554 acres, groundnut in 11,882 acres, mango in 51,965 acres, Kandi in 384 acres, sugarcane in 4,120 acres and lemon in 9,582 acres have been registered in e-Crop.