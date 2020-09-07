Ease of Doing Credit Goes to YSRCP government: Mekapati Goutham Reddy

Amaravati: The achievement of the first rank in Ease of Doing Business by Andhra Pradesh itself explains the commitment of the State government, observed the Minister for Industries Mekapati Goutham Reddy in a press conference, on Monday. Ruling out the claims of the TDP on it, he said that the survey was conducted in the month of June, 2019 and the YSRCP government executed all the parameters required for the ranking.

Explaining the chronology of events taken place before announcement of the rankings, the Minister said that the DPIIT issued Guidelines on February 4, 2019, but the reforms implementation memo was issued on June 15, 2019 by then the YSRCP formed the government. The State government submitted the respondent data by June 30, 2019 and the compliance submission took place on August 14. The Government of India accepted the compliance in November 2019 and the perception survey for the feedback was taken between February and March 2020. In this entire process, the YSRCP government has played a key role in getting first rank, despite effectively fighting with the COVID19 in the State, he informed.



The interesting development in this year's ranking is, the government of India gave 100 percent weightage to feedback from the end users including entrepreneurs, industrialists. Even the feedback is taken from lawyers, architects, engineers and Chartered Accountants.



He said that by clearing the dues pertaining to subsidies to the MSMEs to a tune of Rs 1100 Cr for the last five years, the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has created a confidence among the entrepreneurs in the State. He said that the State government faced a tough fight from Uttar Pradesh, yet got first rank. The UP is in second position, while Telangana is in third rank in Ease of Doing Business.



He criticised that the TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh was bluffing on the facts, despite knowing that the YSRCP government achieved the first rank. It may be noted that the TDP leaders have been claiming that the first rank was achieved because of the reforms and legal framework introduced by then CM N Chandrababu Naidu. This is the fifth year that the AP retained first rank consistently.



The Minister informed that the State government sent about 7800 companies details to the central government for survey and feedback.



Immediate resolution to investors queries and grievances during workshops, alignment of relationship managers to handhold investors, training to field officers and front end staff on reforms and effective delivery of services, awareness on newly implemented reforms and digital reach out through various media, regular interactive meetings by district officers and confidence entrusted with release of incentives to all MSMEs which were pending since 2014-15 are some of the key factors created confidence on the State government, among the industrialists.

