East Godavari imposes night curfew from today

Kakinada: District Collector Chevuri Hari Kiran said that as per the government orders the night curfew will be imposed from Tuesday between 11 pm to 6 am till January 31. Hari Kiran on Monday issued orders imposing 11 pm to 5 am curfew along with other Covid-appropriate behaviour measures with immediate effect.

He said that people should mandatorily wear a mask in public places and any violation would attract a fine of Rs 100. He ordered business establishments not to allow any person without a mask and any violation of it would be seen as an offence. He asked the officials to enforce the orders scrupulously. The orders would be in force until further orders.

The collector also made it clear that except emergency services nobody should move during the night curfew in the district.

He said that Section 144 is also being implemented across the district. The order has been forwarded to all the officials across the district for strict implementation.

He appealed to people to cooperate with the officials that are rendering effortless services to save from the deadly virus. He said that anyone violating the night curfew would be prosecuted under Section 188 of the Disaster Management Act 2005 and the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other provisions.