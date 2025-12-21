East Godavari police receive award

Rajamahendravaram: The East Godavari district police have received the Award for Best in Crime Detection (ABCD) for the April to June quarter in recognition of their outstanding performance in solving a murder case. The award is announced once every three months to honour excellence in crime investigation in major cases across the state. The East Godavari police were selected for the award for successfully cracking a murder case registered at the Kovvur Town Police Station.

At a programme held at the State Police Headquarters in Mangalagiri, Director General of Police Harish Kumar Gupta presented the award to East Godavari Superintendent of Police D Narasimha Kishore and the officers and staff who solved the Kovvur murder case.

Expressing happiness over the achievement, SP Narasimha Kishore congratulated the officers and personnel whose efforts brought this prestigious recognition to the district. He said the award should serve as an inspiration for the force to investigate and solve more cases efficiently and to bring greater recognition to the district police in the days to come.