Bikram Panda shifted to MKCG

Berhampur: Former Berhampur MLA and main accused in the Pitabas murder case, Bikram Panda, was admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital on Sunday after his health condition deteriorated while lodged at Berhampur Jail.

According to sources, Bikram complained of severe chest and abdominal pain, prompting jail authorities to rush him to the MKCG medical for immediate medical attention. Panda is suffering from high blood pressure, piles, and gall bladder stone–related complications. He was initially admitted to the Medicine ward for preliminary examination and stabilisation. Following further medical evaluation, he was later shifted to the Surgery wing of the hospital’s OPD for specialised care and observation.

Hospital sources said a team of doctors is closely monitoring his condition and further treatment will be decided based on diagnostic reports. Security has been tightened at the hospital in view of his status as an undertrial prisoner.

Claiming innocence, Bikram Panda asserted that he has been falsely implicated in the Pitabas Panda murder case due to political motives aimed at defaming both him and the Biju Janata Dal (BJD). Speaking to waiting mediapersons while being escorted under strict police cordon and security, Panda said he had complete faith in the judiciary and was confident that the truth would prevail, leading to his release as not guilty. He further expressed unwavering faith in Lord Jagannath.