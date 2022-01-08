 East Godavari records spike in Covid cases

Kakinada: The outbreak of third wave of Covid-19 has been confirmed with the increase in coronvirus cases in East Godavari district.

Six cases of Omicron have also been reported in the district. There has been a spike in cases for the last three days. According to the health bulletin, 17 cases were recorded in the district on January 4, 34 cases on January 5, 43 in January 6 and 70 cases on January 7. Most of the cases were being reported in Konaseema, Kakinada, Rajamahendravaram, Tuni, Rampachodavram and other areas in the district. In view of the sudden rise in cases, district authorities are on high alert.

According to officials, almost all beds have been facilitated with oxygen supply. Ambulance services have been kept ready to shift patients to the hospitals.

On the other hand, some of the school students abstained from attending classes in view of the third wave threat in the district. Further parents are also reluctant to send their wards because of the possible third wave.

Many of them prefer online classes and are not interested in physical attendance classes. According to the sources, In agency areas the attendance of the students is very low and negligible. Parents of the children are demanding vaccination of their children as a condition to attend the classes.

Some sections of people alleged that some politicians and officials are not following Covid norms. They express concern over the violation of Covid guidelines in the wave of the third wave. District Medical & Health Officer Dr KVS Gowriswara Rao told The Hans India that the rise in Covid cases indicates the outbreak of third wave in the district. He pointed out that more than 70 Covid -19 cases were being registered regularly in the district.

He also cautioned that Covid-19 cases are likely to increase after Sankranti if people fail to follow guidelines. Use of masks and maintaining physical distance would bring down the spread of the virus.

He pointed out that first dose of vaccine has been administered to 100 per cent people in the district. He urged people who are yet to take the second dose, to get the jab administered as soon as possible.