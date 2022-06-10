East Godavari stands second in Swachh Sankalpam

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari District): East Godavari district stood second in the State in the implementation of 'Jagananna Swachh Sankalpam' programme. Disclosing this at a review meeting, District Collector K Madhavi Latha congratulated the officers and staff for their efforts. She directed them to make 257 wealth creation centres fully accessible, which were proposed for organic compost from the garbage.

She participated in a review meeting through video conferencing held by Panchayati Raj Chief Secretary Gopalakrishna Dwivedi and Commissioner Kona Shashidhar on Jagananna Swachh Sankalpam, employment assurance, YSR Jala Kala, Jal Jeevan Mission and tax collection on Thursday.

The Collector called upon the officials to give priority to sanitation in the wake of monsoon and to be prepared to curb spread of seasonal diseases. Mandal level authorities have been directed to take steps to create working days in irrigation canals and ponds as part of the employment guarantee scheme in the district. Field level officials were ordered to be vigilant in the wake of illegal excavations in the ponds.

Measures should be taken to ensure availability of irrigation water in the suburbs as well.

DWMA PD P Jagadamba, DPO J Satyanarayana, Panchayati Raj SE SBV Prasad, RWS SE M Srinivas participated in the meeting.