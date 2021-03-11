East Godavari: Two burnt alive and six injured after a fire broke out in tyke industry in Kakinada

The tragic incident took place in Sarpavaram of Kakinada of East Godavari district where two were burnt alive in a gas leak at a private factory and six others were seriously injured. Going into details, a fire broke out at a tyke industry in Kakinadu Sarpavaram in the district on Thursday afternoon due to a toxic gas leak. Two were cremated on the spot in the incident. Six were seriously injured and taken to hospital.

Minister Kannababu reached the spot and reviewed the situation and said that the government would assist the victims and asked the officials to make necessary arrangements for their better treatment.

On the other hand, the rescue operations are underway. However, more details on the incident are yet to be known.