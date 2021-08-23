East Godavari youth conquers Mt Elbrus in Europe

Rajamahendravaram: Umesh Achanta, mountaineer, tabletennis player and postal assistant in the Postal Department from Rajamahendravaram scaled the highest peak of Europe, Mount Elbrus on August 15.

He hoisted national flag at the peak to mark India's 75th Independence Day.

Umesh told 'The Hans India' that he set a world record by climbing Mount Elbrus and flying the largest Indian national flag on the peak. Everyone was retreating in the middle of the route and the wind speed speed was 90 kmph during the day, he informed.

He departed at Rajahmundry for Russia on August 5 and returned to Rajahmundry on August 20. He said that the mountain is located at an altitude of 18,510 feet above sea level. He said that on the seventh day after climbing 16,900 feet in a day climbing, the weather suddenly changed. He would start climbing with the help of the rope at 17,000 feet. At 17100 feet, the shoe slipped and fell into the valley.

He said that low oxygen levels can lead to shortness of breath, which can lead to many problems. But in the quest to learn, he struggled to the final point and reached the highest point. He vowed that he would climb Mount Everest next year, if he received all possible support.

Umesh thanked the mountaineering coach Shekhar Babu (Arjuna awardee), KV Surya Prakash and Rakesh Gari for making all the arrangements for his departure.

Umesh had climbed Uhuru peak, the highest point of Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania on March 26, 2021.

He thanked his parents Achanta Balaji, Padmavati, his elder brother Achanta Naveen and his sponsor American Progressive Telugu Association (APTA), GSL Medical College -Ganni Bhaskar Rao, Tukkapuram Hari Krishna, Ranga Prasad, YSRCP Rural CoordinatorChandana Nagesh. He said that his life's ambition was to climb the highest peak in the world, Avina 7 Kandala.