Eastern ARC car rally flagged off from Vizag
Highlights
Visakhapatnam: Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command (ENC) Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar flagged off 'The Eastern Arc' car rally from Visakhapatnam.
Visakhapatnam: Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command (ENC) Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar flagged off 'The Eastern Arc' car rally from Visakhapatnam.
Organised by the Eastern Fleet in collaboration with Toyota Ltd, the rally was held to enhance awareness about India's rich maritime heritage and take out community welfare and outreach activities in various states of the Eastern seaboard of India.
In the next two weeks, 28 participants of the rally will cover a distance of around 6,000-km in seven cars across 23 cities of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.
The crew will interact with veterans, students, NGOs and NCC cadets during the trip.
