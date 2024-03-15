EBC Nestham: 20,042 get Rs 43.56 cr in Nellore district

Nellore: As many as 20, 042 people from the district were benefited with Rs 43.56 crore in third phase under EBC Nestham. MLC Balli Kalyana Chakravarthi and district Collector M Harinarayanan presented a cheque for the amount to the beneficiaries here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, MLC Kalyana Chakravarthi claimed that after observing scores of women suffering with poverty, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy decided to extend financial assistance to them. In all the three phases, Rs 132 crore was credited into the accounts of the beneficiaries in Nellore district, he added.

The MLC appealed the women to bless Chief Minister Jagan for initiating more schemes in future.

Collector M Harinarayanan urged the women to utilise the scheme properly as it will be rare opportunity for them.

BC Corporation ED Nirmala Devi, District BC Welfare Officer Venkataiah and others were present.