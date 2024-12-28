ECL unveils biogas plant for sustainable waste mgmt

Tirupati: Electrosteel Castings Limited (ECL), a global leader in ductile iron pipes and fittings, has made a notable advancement in sustainable waste management with the inauguration of a state-of-the-art biogas plant at its Srikalahasti works premises.

The innovative facility can process 500 kilograms of organic waste daily, converting it into 18 cubic metre of renewable biogas, marking a significant milestone in the company's journey toward sustainable en-ergy solutions.

The biogas plant primarily utilises kitchen and canteen waste generat-ed within the plant's premises. Through anaerobic digestion – a pro-cess where microorganisms decompose organic matter in an oxygen-free environment – the facility produces biogas, comprising mainly methane and carbon dioxide, along with a nutrient-rich by-product called digestate. This digestate holds immense potential as a natural fertiliser for local agricultural activities.

SN Goswami, CEO of Electrosteel – Srikalahasthi Works, highlighted the facility's importance, stating that producing renewable energy is the vital objective of the biogas plant and represents a model for sus-tainability. It not only addresses the pressing challenge of organic waste disposal but also contributes to a broader vision of environmen-tal safety.