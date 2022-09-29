ECoS-2022 focuses on high energy batteries

Visakhapatnam: Director General, Missiles and Strategic Systems, DRDO BHVS Narayana Murthy said the high energy batteries are playing a vital role in the development of missiles, torpedoes and autonomous underwater vehicles.

Delivering his address at a two-day national seminar on 'electrochemical energy conversion and storage (ECoS-2022)' organised by the Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL) on Wednesday, he mentioned that with the efficient use of these batteries, electric vehicles are becoming popular.

The two-day seminar that concludes on Thursday aims at highlighting the current and futuristic requirements on design and development of various varieties of electrochemical energy storage and power sources to meet the present demand of eco-friendly energy sources.

Speaking on the occasion, Scientific Adviser to Raksha Mantri G Satheesh Reddy highlighted the most appropriate initiative towards NITI Aayog's recommendations of utilising battery technologies in defence as well as civil applications. He said that a lot of changes have taken place in the field of batteries during the last decade. Nowadays, electro-chemical energy is playing a vital role in the development of electric vehicles and hence in the development of the nation's economy, he noted.

In his address, NSTL Director Sreenivas Rao said the national seminar is being organised for the first time to bring researchers and Indian industries onto a common platform and cater towards both military and civilian applications. Further, he stated 200 delegates from industry partners, research institutions and academia and officials from the Indian Navy were participating in the event organised over seven technical sessions with an exclusive session for the industries.

Vijayamohanan K Pillai of IISER, Tirupati gave a keynote address on the topic 'imminent EV revolution in India – problems and challenges for batteries.' The seminar was inaugurated by Dr Satheesh Reddy, Scientific Adviser to Raksha Mantri in the presence of Dr. BHVS Narayana Murthy, Director General (Naval Systems & Materials) & Director General(Missiles & Strategic Systems); Dr Y Sreenivas Rao, Director NSTL and Dr A Srinivas Kumar, convenor of ECoS-2022.

Drone survey mapping training

Later, Dr Satheesh Reddy briefed about 'Atmanirbhar Bharat – the need, metamorphosis and way forward' at Dr YVS Murthy Auditorium of Andhra University. Addressing the students, he mentioned that the universities should become a centre for new inventions. "For the economic growth of the nation, there is a need to make use of advanced technology. If youths could come forward with innovative ideas, they will be encouraged and supported with financial assistance. The DRDO is encouraging by facilitating 10 centres of excellence across the nation on various technical aspects," he stated at the auditorium.

Dr Satheesh Reddy inaugurated drone survey mapping skill development training offered by Geo Engineering department of Andhra University. He encouraged the students to come up with their own innovation and drones.