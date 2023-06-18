Education a social investment to change AP, says Botcha Satyanarayana

Vizianagaram: Minister for education Botcha Satyanarayana said that the government believes that the education is the investment that would change the fate of the students and families besides the face of the state Andhra Pradesh.

The minister felicitated the merit students who achieved outstanding results in SSC and Intermediate exams here as part Jagananna Animutyalu programme on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Satyanarayana said that the government and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy believe that education is a social investment which would transform the society and pave the way for the next generations of families. “We are completely changing the situation and conditions of government schools. The government is encouraging students to go to government schools. We provided all the amenities along with digital black bords, running water and pleasant atmosphere. So, the students can gain good education from our schools. We are felicitating the students along with their teachers, parents to inspire other students,” he said.

Later, the minister distributed cash awards to the students who performed well in the board exams this academic year. An amount of Rs 46.28 lakh was handed over to the students towards merit scholarships under Jagananna Animutyalu. Under this scheme, 330 students of SSC and 1,008 students of Intermediate have been given cash awards besides certificates.

The first prize under the Animutyalu programme is Rs 50,000 and the second prize is Rs 30,000 and the third prize is Rs 15,000. District collector S Nagalakshmi and Assembly Deputy Speaker K Veerabhadra Swamy, zilla parishad chairman Chinna Srinu and others attended the programme.