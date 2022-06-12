EduCATION dept hastens distribution of textbooks

Vijayawada: The education department has hastened the efforts to supply textbooks to the schools in NTR district and Krishna district before the beginning of the academic year 2022-23.

The State government every year supplies textbooks to the students studying in Zilla Parishad, Mandal Parishad, municipalities and municipal corporation schools.

So far, more than 10 lakh textbooks were supplied to the mandal centres in the two districts. It is estimated that total 24 lakh textbooks are required to the students in the two districts. Recently, the nodal officers of both Krishna and NTR districts have submitted the indent for the required books to the government. As per the Child Info data, there are 3,058 government schools in both districts and 3.26 lakh students are studying in the two districts.

About 21 lakh textbooks have already been stored in the godowns and distribution process has been hastened. Krishna district education officer Tahera Sultana said the education department was trying to supply textbooks to all schools before the reopening of the schools.

The schools will be reopened in the first week of July after summer holidays. The government supplied books are embossed with QR codes; these are helping the students to study by scanning. These books also have mirror images. Moreover, these books are available in two languages, one side in English, and another side in Telugu. It helps the students to shift to either medium. Meanwhile, the government is likely to distribute Jagananna Vidya Kanuka (education kits) on the reopening day of the schools. Each kit consists of three pairs of uniforms, one pair of shoes, two pairs of socks, one school belt along with bag, text and notebooks.