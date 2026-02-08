  1. Home
News

Education fair evokes good response

  • Created On:  8 Feb 2026 7:10 AM IST

Visakhapatnam: Representatives from around 30 universities across various countries participated in ‘Global Education Fair 2026 and Short Film Competition’ organised here on Saturday.

Participating as chief guest, Pydah Krishna Prasad of Pydah Group of Colleges mentioned that such platforms serve as a guide for students and shape their future.

The fair saw participation of over 800 students.

Director of Blue Ribbon Educational Consultancy, organiser of the fair, P Santosh Kumar observed that education in European countries is far more affordable than studying in cities like Mumbai. He mentioned that they are providing scholarships of up to 85 percent to students based on their merit and 100 percent loan assistance to alleviate students’ financial difficulty.

