Efforts on to establish industries in a timely manner: CS

Vijayawada : Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad has revealed that efforts are being made to establish industries in a timely manner with continuous monitoring through a digital plat-form called Investment e-Tracker in the State.

The CS reviewed the SIPC project monitoring mechanism at the Secretariat on Wednesday and steps to be taken in a timely manner on the monitoring of the respective in-vestment proposals after the SIPC and SIPB meetings.

Since some departments do not have a district-level of-ficer at the field-level, the General Manager of the District Industries Centre should be the nodal officer and the offi-cials of the departments concerned should continuously monitor the projects.

Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad stated that the in-vestment proposals related to the establishment of various units should be placed before the District Industrial Pro-motion and Exports Committee (DIEPC) under the chair-manship of the District Collectors and steps should be taken to get the permissions.

CS Neerabh Kumar Prasad said that in order to continuously monitor the establishment of the industry from the DPR level to the grounding of the unit, monitoring should be done through a investment tracker under the SIPC project monitoring mechanism.

He said that the investment tracker is an effective digital platform through which projects being set up by various departments in the State can be tracked and any bottle-necks in their establishment can be identified and resolved in a timely manner.

The CS said that the e-tracker system will be useful in every way for various government departments to continuously monitor the status of projects and resolve problems, as well as for district industry centres to update pro-ject information and updates.

He said that investors can also log in and check the pro-gress of projects. The CS said that this system will help in identifying and resolving bottlenecks in project establishment and providing data-based information to govern-ments and speeding up the processes.

The proposed project needs to be monitored from time to time through the investment tracker system and steps should be taken to ensure that the respective units are established in a timely manner after getting the approval of SIPC and SIPB.

Neerabh Kumar Prasad has directed the line departments of 14 departments in the State, including I&I, IT&C, Food Processing, Nedcap, etc., to continuously monitor the in-vestment tracker system and take steps to establish the respective units in a timely manner after the SIPB approv-al.

He has also ordered them to submit reports on this once a week. Similarly, the CS has directed the District Collectors at the district-level to monitor the e-Tracker dashboard from time to time.

Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K Vijayanand, MD Ned-cap KVN Chakradharababu, Director Industries Abhishikth Kishore, JD Industries Ramalingeswara Raju and others participated.