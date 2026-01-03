Efforts underway to cover tobacco under PMFBY

Guntur: The Tobacco Board is committed to the welfare of tobacco farmers and will promote Indian tobacco in the international market, said Tobacco Board chairman Yashwant Kumar.

He was speaking at the Tobacco Board Foundation Day and Golden Jubilee celebrations held at Sri Convention Hall on Mahatma Gandhi Inner Ring Road, Guntur on Friday. Earlier, he along with the officials, paid floral tributes to the portrait of the founder of Tobacco Board Kotha Raghuramaiah.

Speaking on this occasion, Yashwant Kumar said that India has emerged as the world’s second-largest producer of tobacco and the fourth-largest producer of FCV tobacco and added that Indian tobacco is exported to 128 countries, with about 40 percent of the trade linked to Europe, valued at Rs 16,800 crore.

He said the board has requested the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence to curb the illegal cigarette market worth Rs 750 crore and made it clear that efforts are also underway to include tobacco under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana for the upcoming Rabi season. He further said that the Tobacco Board will continue to move forward with greater commitment, sensitivity, and cooperation to address farmers’ issues.

Tobacco Board executive director Vishweshree said in the previous year, 325.6 million kgs of FCV tobacco was sold in AP and Karnataka, providing Rs 8,174.6 crore to farmers. He said by November 2025, 105 million kgs of tobacco valued at USD 620 million was exported.

As part of the event, the Barn Remuneration App, the new Tobacco Board website, and the 2026 diary were launched. Progressive tobacco farmers and traders were felicitated, and cultural programmes were organised.

ICAR–NIRCA director Dr M Seshu Madhav, Tobacco Board director (Auction) Srinivas, director D Venugopal, the officials of AP and Karnataka were present.