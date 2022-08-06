EFLU V-C Suresh Kumar given additional charge of NSU

Tirupati: Prof E Suresh Kumar, Vice Chancellor of English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU), Hyderabad, has assumed Additional charge as the Vice Chancellor of National Sanskrit University (NSU), Tirupati on Saturday. The Union Ministry of Education has issued orders appointing Prof Suresh Kumar in the new post as additional charge. He was congratulated by Registrar Commander Challa Venkateswar and other faculty of the university.