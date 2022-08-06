  • Menu
EFLU V-C Suresh Kumar given additional charge of NSU

NSU Registrar Commander Challa Venkateswar greeting the new V-C Prof E Suresh Kumar in Tirupati on Saturday.
NSU Registrar Commander Challa Venkateswar greeting the new V-C Prof E Suresh Kumar in Tirupati on Saturday.

Prof E Suresh Kumar, Vice Chancellor of English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU)

Tirupati: Prof E Suresh Kumar, Vice Chancellor of English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU), Hyderabad, has assumed Additional charge as the Vice Chancellor of National Sanskrit University (NSU), Tirupati on Saturday. The Union Ministry of Education has issued orders appointing Prof Suresh Kumar in the new post as additional charge. He was congratulated by Registrar Commander Challa Venkateswar and other faculty of the university.

