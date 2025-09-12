EG ranks first in ‘Swarna Andhra Vision-2047’

Rajamahendravaram: East Godavari district has secured the first position in the state for its outstanding performance in the ‘Swarna Andhra Vision-2047’ programme, achieving a 92% performance score. This was announced by District Medical and Health Officer Dr K Venkateswara Rao in a statement on Thursday. He credited the achievement to the guidance and direction of district collector P Prasanthi.

According to Dr Venkateswara Rao, the district earned an A+ rating on several key performance indicators, including achieving full vaccination coverage for children, reducing infant and neonatal mortality rates, lowering the mortality rate for children under five, decreasing the maternal mortality rate, preventing anaemia in pregnant women, providing facilities that meet national quality assurance standards, NCD follow-ups, successful treatment rates for tuberculosis, and a reduction in the dengue case fatality ratio.

Dr Venkateswara Rao attributed this success to the collective efforts of the entire healthcare team, including Special Deputy Collector K Bhaskar Reddy, Additional DMHOs, Deputy DMHOs, programme officers, doctors, ANMs, ASHAs, paramedics, and other health staff. He added that district officials are continuing their efforts to meet health development goals, provide better medical services to the public, and strengthen infrastructure from primary health centres to district hospitals.

He also said that a coordinated approach is being taken to provide comprehensive healthcare services, focusing on sanitation, drinking water, maternal and child health, communicable disease control, and health awareness programmes. Dr Venkateswara Rao urged health staff to continue their hard work not only to maintain this success but also to achieve even better results in future.