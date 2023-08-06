Elaborate arrangements are being made at Srisailam temple to common devotees -common devotees are allowed free sparsha darshnam

Srisailam (Nandyal): The authorities of Sri Bhramarabha Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam in a press release on Sunday have stated that they are making elaborate arrangements for the devotees that are coming from various states across the country. The common devotees are allowed free Mahamangala Harati, Lord Sparsha darshnam four days in a week, specified arjitha seva to the white ration card holders once in a month and battery operated vehicles to the devotees are facilitated.

The devotees of free queue lines would be allowed to have the darshnam since early in the morning from the starting of Mahamangala Harati. The same process is also repeated in the evening. On everyday around 3 thousand devotees are having free darshnam of Lord and Goddess. Earlier it was very hard for the common devotees to have the tickets of Mahamangala Harati as most of the devotees having recommendation letters were allowed.

Sparsha darshnam was allowed after 7 am after completion of Suprabhata seva and Mahamangala Harati. The common devotees have to wait in the queue lines for lengthy hours. The temple authorities have stopped selling of Suprabatham and Mahamangala Harati tickets with an aim to facilitate free darshanm of common devotees. With the initiatives taken by the temple authorities the common devotees are allowed without entertaining recommendation letters.

Another initiative taken by the temple was the common devotees are also allowed free sparsha darshnam of Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy. The devotees are allowed four days, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, in a week. It is estimated that 2500 devotees are having sparsha darshnam. The temple has also facilitated the sale of arjitha seva tickets online. Apart from these, free mass sevas, Udayastamana seva-Pradoshakalaseva.

The authorities have stated that since 29 August last year around 52 devotees at Udayastamana Seva and 328 devotees at Pradosakala Seva have participated. With this the temple has generated a revenue of Rs.1, 34, 96,080. The authorities have stated that the state government, endowments department and temple with an aim to create facilities to common devotees are taking every effort.