Elaborate arrangements in place for counting of votes in Kurnool

Kurnool: Municipal Commissioner D K Balaji said that elaborate arrangements are being made for the counting of votes pertaining to urban local bodies on Sunday. In a press release, he stated that counting of votes for nine municipalities that includes 7 municipalities, one Nagara Panchayat and Kurnool Municipal Corporation would start at 8 am.

He said the Kurnool Municipal Corporation has 52 wards of it 2 were declared unanimous. He said the counting of votes would be held at Rayalaseema University, Pullaiah Engineering College and St Joseph Degree Colleges for Kurnool Municipal Corporation. The Commissioner further said the counting of votes is expected to be completed by 1.00 pm and the results would be announced at the same time.

Except the poll agents and supervisors, no one would be allowed into the counting centres, he said adding the party candidates were also permitted but those accompanying them would have to take permission from the concerned authorities.

Similarly, the counting centers to Yemmiganur municipality (Jawahar Navodaya Vidyala, Banavasi), Nandikotkur municipality (Rayalaseema University), Gudur Nagara Panchayat (Rayalaseema University), Atmakur municipality (Rayalaseema University), Allagadda municipality (ESC Government Polytechnic College, Nandyal), Nandyal municipality (ESC Government Polytechnic College, Nandyal), Dhone municipality (Government Degree College, Gooty Road) and Adoni municipality (Arts and Science College).

The police department has made elaborate bandobast at the counting centres. Around 1,200 police personnel were deployed at 11 counting centres. The department authorities have stated that Police Act 30 and Section 144 would be in force at the counting centres to prevent untoward incidents. The violators would be taken into task as per law, stated the authorities.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Dr Fakkeerappa Kaginelli also stated that no success rallies, processions, beating drums and playing music were allowed under any circumstances.

On Saturday evening, the Commissioner along with the Collector G Veera Pandiyan and Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr Fakkeerappa Kaginelli inspected the counting centres.