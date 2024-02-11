Live
Just In
Elamanchili Municipal Chairman attends birthday celebrations of Karakavalasa Santosh Kumar in Vizag
Highlights
Elamanchili Municipal Chairman, Mrs. Pila Rama Kumari, attended the birthday celebrations of Karakavalasa Santosh Kumar, a builder.
Elamanchili Municipal Chairman, Mrs. Pila Rama Kumari, attended the birthday celebrations of Karakavalasa Santosh Kumar, a builder. The event took place at the industrial area YSR Congress Party office in Nakkavani Palem on Saturday evening.
YSRCP West Constituency Coordinator, Mr. Adari Anand Kumar, and Visakha Diary Board Director were also present at the celebration. Mrs. Pila Rama Kumari cut a cake and fed it to Karakavalasa Santosh Kumar during the event. The program was attended by a large number of YSRCP leaders, activists, and fans.
