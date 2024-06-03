Sri Rama Sena helpline receives threats

Hubli: Sri Rama Sena has launched a helpline center to protect Hindu women and young girls involved in love jihad across the state. Since its inception, the helpline has received several threatening calls, as reported by Sri Ram Sena leader Gangadhar Kulkarni. The helpline was initiated on May 29 with the aim of rescuing young Hindu women trapped in love jihad.

In just four days, the helpline has received over 400 calls, including 37 calls from mothers, 42 motivational stories, and 52 calls from victims of love jihad. Additionally, the helpline has garnered support and appreciation from women, lawyers, and media personnel, acknowledging the work being done. However, alongside these positive responses, the helpline has also received 17 threatening calls, indicating opposition to its activities.

Furthermore, the helpline’s promotional photo was reported and blocked on social media, signaling resistance from certain quarters. Despite these challenges, the helpline continues to operate effectively, demonstrating its impact and alerting those opposed to its mission.The helpline was launched simultaneously in Bagalkote and Hubli district centers and operates round the clock. The dedicated helpline number 9090443444 is available 24/7 to assist Hindu women in need.