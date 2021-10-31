Election Commission releases schedule for MLC elections in AP and Telangana

The election commission has released the schedule for the MLA quota MLC election in Telugu states. The elections will be held for six MLC seats in Telangana and three seats in Andhra Pradesh respectively. According to the schedule, notification will be released on November 9 and polling will be held on November 29 followed by the results on the same day.



It is learned that the term of three MLC seats has been vacant in Andhra Pradesh on May 31 this year and six in Telangana on June 3. Earlier, the election commission has postponed the conduct of the election at that time in the wake of the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Chinna Govinda Reddy, Mohammad Sharif, and Somu Veerraju of Andhra Pradesh and Akula Lalita, Farizuddin, Gutta Sukhendar Reddy, Neti Vidyasagar, Venkateshwar, and Kadium Srihari's term ended. Hence, the election commission has released the schedule for MLC elections.