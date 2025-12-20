Election Commissioner of India Gnanesh Kumar and his wife offers special prayers at Srisailam temple

Srisailam (Nandyal district): The Chief Election Commissioner of India, Gnanesh Kumar, along with his wife, offered special prayers at the sacred Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy Devasthanam at Srisailam in the early hours of Saturday. On his arrival at the Gangadhara Mandapam within the temple premises, Vedic scholars accorded him a traditional and ceremonial welcome, chanting Vedic hymns. The couple were adorned with vibhuti and kumkum and were escorted through the pradakshina path into the inner sanctum of the temple.

As part of the rituals, the Election Commissioner first offered prayers at the Dwajasthambam and performed Shiva Sankalpa. This was followed by Ratnagarbha Ganapati puja. He then had darshan of Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy Jyotirlinga, where Maha Mangala Harathi and Mantrapushpam were performed. Special rituals including Shata Rudrabhishekam with Panchamritas, Bilwarchana and floral worship with Mallika flowers were conducted with great devotion. The couple later had darshan of Nandiswara Swamy and received theertha and prasadam from the temple priests.

Subsequently, the Commissioner participated in the Laghu Abhishekam at Vruddha Mallikarjuna Swamy shrine and visited Mallikagundam, believed to be an underground course of the Saraswati river, where he had darshan of the sacred Trishul inside the sanctum. He also offered prayers at the Kumaraswamy shrine. Later, at the Bhramaramba Devi temple, the couple performed Kumkumarchana with Khadgamalas and Shodashopachara pujas to the Sri Chakra installed by Adi Shankaracharya, and received Harathi from the Goddess.

At the Vedashirvachana Mandapam, Vedic scholars blessed the Election Commissioner, following which the temple Executive Officer presented him with Amma vari theertha prasadam, portraits of the deity and sacred silk garments. The visit concluded with a traditional Gomatha puja at the Gokulam. The programme was attended by Chief Electoral Officer Vivek Yadav, District Collector G. Rajakumari Ghania, Superintendent of Police Sunil Sheoran, Joint Collector Kolla Bathula Karthik, Temple Executive Officer Srinivasulu, and other senior officials.