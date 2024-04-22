Election duty mock drill organised for AR Police

Ongole: A mock drill in mob operation, smoke gun firing, tear gas firing, and VIP security rope party were conducted for the Armed Reserve police personnel at the District Police Parade Ground in Prakasam district on Sunday.

Following the orders of SP Garud Sumit Sunil, the district police department conducted the drill. SP asked officials to be vigilant and proficient in tackling any adverse situation, and maintain peace and security given the upcoming elections.

The armed personnel were taught on how to effectively deal with any untoward incidents, how to disperse the crowd during agitations, to quell the rioters disturbing the law & order and attempting to cause destruction, and how to bring the situation under control through the drill.

The reserve police were also taught how to use the stone guard, helmet, lathi, mic, tear gas weapon, and other equipment effectively, and when should lathi charge, smoke gun, and tear gas firing experiments should be followed.

As part of the tear gas firing practice, a tear gas shell was also fired on the ground and personnel were given full awareness and understanding of such drills.

Similarly, the rope parties, which play a vital role in the VIP security duty were divided into three layers and were well demonstrated in the security drills.

AR Additional SP Ashok Babu, AR DSP Chandra Shekhar, RIs Ramesh Krishnan, Sitarami Reddy, RSIs, AR SI, and staff participated in the drills.