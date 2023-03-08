Election observer reviews arrangements

Srikakulam: Election observer J Shyamala Rao directed district officials on Tuesday to make all required arrangements for conduct of MLC election on March 13. He reviewed arrangements for MLC polls from local bodies and graduates constituencies with officials concerned here on Tuesday.

He enquired officials about provision of basic requirements at polling centers, web casting of polling, security arrangements, etc., He also asked about implementation of model code of conduct and directed that all violations must be acted upon.

The observer also enquired about training classes for polling officers and staff to avoid confusion during polling. District collector Srikesh B Lathakar, joint collector M Naveen and SP G R Radhika explained about arrangements in different areas.

MLC election polling process is entirely different from general elections and officials need to recognise the variation and follow required norms to avoid further consequences, Shyamala Rao said. District and division level nodal officers and micro observers attended the meeting.