Election observers review security arrangements

Rajamahendravaram: General election observers K Balasubrahmanyam and Kamalkanth Saroch, and police observer Balaram Meena conducted a review with Collector K Madhavi Latha and SP P Jagadeesh on the security arrangements to be made on the day before polling, on the day of polling (Many 12th and 13th) and after that at the strong room.

Collector and SP explained the action plan on the steps taken on the appointment of staff in accordance with the management of security arrangements at 1, 577 polling centres in the district.

After the polling, a route map will be prepared to move the EVM units of all the assembly constituencies to the strong rooms set up in Nannaya University. The SP said that the guidelines of the Election Commission are being strictly followed and tables have been set up for counting. SP Jagadeesh said that security personnel and employees of other allied departments have been appointed in 1513 polling centres under the jurisdiction of 19 mandals.

Collector Madhavi Latha said that CCTV cameras are being installed everywhere. She said that micro observers will serve in the counting centres.

Meanwhile, Collector Madhavi Latha inspected the arrangements at distribution centres in Kovvur, Nidadavolu and Gopalapuram constituencies.