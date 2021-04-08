Elections pass off peacefully in Guntur 

Guntur: Polling for ZPTC and MPTC elections came to end at 5 pm on Thursday. Barring sporadic incidents, the polling passed off pe ZPTC and MPTC electionsacefully in the district. Since the main Opposition party TDP boycotted the polling, voter turnout has come down considerably. According toofficial sources, the district registered 47.68 percent of votes.

Polling which started on a dull note later picked up. Women, youth, elders thronged polling booths and exercised their franchise. The police officials imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 within two hundred meters radius of polling booths. They made elaborate security arrangements at polling booths to avoid untoward incidents. However, no untoward incident was reported from anywhere in the district.

Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita exercised her franchise at a polling booth at Phirangipuram. Rajya Sabha member AllaAyodhya Rami Reddy exercised his franchise at a polling booth at Pedakakani. Similarly, Tadikonda MLA Dr Undavalli Sridevi exercised her franchise at RS Bharat Scouts School in Tadikonda. Former MLA Dhulipala Narendra Kumar exercised his franchise in Chintalapudi village under Ponnur mandal.

Guntur urban SP R N Ammi Reddy visited a polling booth at Dokiparru, Turakapalem villages under Medikonduru mandal and examined the polling process.