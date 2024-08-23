  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Electrical loader launched at Krishnapatnam Port

Electrical loader launched at Krishnapatnam Port
x
Highlights

It is being used for the first time in the country

Nellore: Expressing happiness to use electrical ballast in Krishnapatnam Port, which is for the first time in the country, Port CEO GJ Rao said electrical loaders are good for the environment along with pollution prevention. Adani Krishnapatnam Port continuously strives to protect environment, he added. Krishnapatnam Port has brought three electrical loaders.

One loader already reached and work also started on Thursday, while two more loaders will reach the Port within a week. A loader consumes 18 litres of diesel per hour, thereby releasing 1157.8 kg of emissions per hour and 424 tons of emissions per year and preventing pollution with electric vehicles. Approximately one electrical loader is worth Rs 2.8 crore. Head of Logistics COO Rajan Babu, Sridhar Anni, Safety Manager Venu, Techno Commercial Head Ramesh Babu, Coal Yard Head Vijay Majji, EH Head Venugopal Reddy and others were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X