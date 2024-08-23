Live
- Revolutionising Health Monitoring: AI Health App ‘Quick Vitals’ Launched
- Sowmya Janu Inaugurates Hand to Hand Handloom Expo
- Bina Mehta Inaugurates Exquisite 9-Day Patola Art Exhibition at Labels Pop-Up Space
- Z category security for Governor
- Manorathangal: A tribute to MT Vasudevan Nair's literary legacy
- SJ Suryah reveals unmade ‘Kushi 2’ with Pawan Kalyan
- New solid waste management plant inaugurated by MP
- Yuvraj Singh biopic on cards: T-Series and 200 Not Out Cinema team up for epic film
- QIS faculty gets Upadhyay Award
- VUPPC demandS to continue VSP as Public Sector Unit
Just In
Electrical loader launched at Krishnapatnam Port
It is being used for the first time in the country
Nellore: Expressing happiness to use electrical ballast in Krishnapatnam Port, which is for the first time in the country, Port CEO GJ Rao said electrical loaders are good for the environment along with pollution prevention. Adani Krishnapatnam Port continuously strives to protect environment, he added. Krishnapatnam Port has brought three electrical loaders.
One loader already reached and work also started on Thursday, while two more loaders will reach the Port within a week. A loader consumes 18 litres of diesel per hour, thereby releasing 1157.8 kg of emissions per hour and 424 tons of emissions per year and preventing pollution with electric vehicles. Approximately one electrical loader is worth Rs 2.8 crore. Head of Logistics COO Rajan Babu, Sridhar Anni, Safety Manager Venu, Techno Commercial Head Ramesh Babu, Coal Yard Head Vijay Majji, EH Head Venugopal Reddy and others were present.