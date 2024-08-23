Electrical loader launched at Krishnapatnam Port

Nellore: Expressing happiness to use electrical ballast in Krishnapatnam Port, which is for the first time in the country, Port CEO GJ Rao said electrical loaders are good for the environment along with pollution prevention. Adani Krishnapatnam Port continuously strives to protect environment, he added. Krishnapatnam Port has brought three electrical loaders.

One loader already reached and work also started on Thursday, while two more loaders will reach the Port within a week. A loader consumes 18 litres of diesel per hour, thereby releasing 1157.8 kg of emissions per hour and 424 tons of emissions per year and preventing pollution with electric vehicles. Approximately one electrical loader is worth Rs 2.8 crore. Head of Logistics COO Rajan Babu, Sridhar Anni, Safety Manager Venu, Techno Commercial Head Ramesh Babu, Coal Yard Head Vijay Majji, EH Head Venugopal Reddy and others were present.