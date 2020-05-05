Elephant electrocuted to death in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district

Chittoor: One more elephant was electrocuted at Mandakinipalli village of Gangavaram Mandal in Chittoor district on Tuesday according to an official source. Udaya Kumar has reportedly erected electric fencing around his field as a precautionary measure to save his crop from the elephant's attacks. This may be the sixth elephant dead so far in the district. It is obvious to state elephants menace has become unabated.

A herd consisting above 17 tuskers has been causing severe damage to crops throwing the farmers to deep distress for resorting to cruel ways to route out the elephants. Meanwhile, Nirmala, resident of Gangavaram mandal was seriously injured in an attack of a wild elephant on Tuesday who succumbed to severe injuries and got admitted in Gangavaram Govt hospital.